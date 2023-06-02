WATCH: Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi have a fiery face-off ahead of UFC Vegas 74 main event

The highly anticipated UFC Vegas 74 is set to feature a thrilling flyweight main event bout with serious title implications featuring Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. The electrifying matchup between Kara-France and Albazi has ignited a fierce rivalry, which was further fueled by their fiery and intense face-off during their initial meeting.

As tensions reached their peak during the faceoff, Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi found themselves entangled in a heated verbal altercation. The intensity of their rivalry was palpable, as emotions ran high in the charged atmosphere. Adding to the dramatic exchange, 'Don't Blink' punctuated the moment with his signature throat-slitting gesture.

Check out the heated face-off below:

With an impressive record of 24 wins and 10 losses, Kai Kara-France has firmly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the highly competitive flyweight division. While his most recent appearance in the octagon resulted in a third-round TKO loss to reigning flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, the New Zealander's skill and tenacity remain undeniable.

On the side of the spectrum, Amir Albazi boasts an equally impressive overall record of 16 wins and only a solitary loss. Notably, nine of his victories have come through remarkable submissions, showcasing his exceptional grappling prowess. 'The Prince' has yet to taste defeat within the UFC, emerging triumphant in all four of his fights under the organization's banner.

What else is on the UFC Vegas 74: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi card?

The upcoming UFC Vegas 74 is set to deliver a thrilling co-main event, featuring Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda squaring off in a captivating featherweight clash. 'Bruce Leeroy' experienced a setback in his five-fight winning streak with a unanimous decision loss to Sodiq Yusuff in March of last year. He made an impressive comeback by securing a first-round technical knockout victory over Julian Erosa in December.

His opponent, Daniel Pineda, has maintained an impeccable finishing record, adding to his credibility as a formidable featherweight contender. Pineda's most recent accomplishment includes a second-round submission win over Tucker Lutz in March

Adding to the excitement, the card also features the seasoned MMA veteran Jim Miller, who will step into the octagon for an astonishing 42nd time. Miller's opponent, Jesse Butler, has stepped up on short notice after Jared Gordon withdrew from the fight. With a five-fight win streak to his name, Butler looks to make an impactful promotional debut against the experienced Miller.

