"Super-athletes fighting at a very small weight" - Kai Kara-France's head coach, Eugene Bareman of City Kickboxing, details unpopular opinion on "the best division in the UFC"

Kai Kara-France is currently the No.2-ranked flyweight in the UFC. Despite the flyweight division containing the fewest competitors of any weight class in men's combat sports, Kara-France's coach, Eugene Bareman, believes it is also the best division in the sport.

Speaking on episode four of UFC 277 Embedded: Vlog Series (starting at 4:15), Bareman, who is the head trainer and founder of City Kickboxing, stated:

"The flyweight division is the best division in the UFC, because it has the best athletes in the UFC. Like, you're talking about super athletes fighting at a very small weight."

Bareman, who has twice been named Coach of the Year, knows a thing about training champions. City Kickboxing is home to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who are the No.2 and No.3-ranked pound-for-pound fighters in the world, respectively.

Kara-France, who is entering an interim title bout against Brandon Moreno, believes training with the two champions has helped him. 'Don't Blink' and Moreno initially faced off at UFC 245, where Moreno won by unanimous decision.

In their first matchup, Moreno was the No.5-ranked flyweight, while his rival was the No.6-ranked flyweight. After the match-up, Moreno became the flyweight champion, although he later lost the belt.

With current champion Deiveson Figueiredo currently recovering from an injury, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France, now the No.1 and No.2-ranked flyweights, respectively, will be fighting for an interim title. Figueiredo was not too thrilled with the UFC's decision to issue an interim belt, calling the decision a facade.

Is Kai Kara-France's coach correct that the flyweight division is the best?

Kai Kara-France has quickly become one of the best flyweights in the world, but is his coach correct to label the division as the best? While smaller competitors will generally be more athletic, there are other divisions with much more starpower, talent, and raw strength.

It is hard to stack up the flyweight division against others like the welterweight and lightweight divisions. While there are two divisions currently ruled by City Kickboxing athletes (middleweight and featherweight), they aren't very comparable to the 125 pound weight class either. That isn't to say that the flyweight division isn't tremendously talented and entertaining, but, simply, that these other divisions have much more depth.

Moreno and Figueiredo have fought for the belt three consecutive times, something rarely seen in other divisions. If Moreno is able to defeat Kara-France, he is likely to face Figueiredo for a fourth consecutive title fight. The division has plenty of talent, but it is also very top-heavy in comparison to some of the other divisions.

If Kara-France pulls off the victory, he will face Figueiredo in the first flyweight title fight in over two years that doesn't feature both Moreno and Figueiredo. Regardless of what happens, the co-main event figures to be a good fight, as both fighters are deserving of a title shot.

Watch Eugene Bareman's comments on the flyweight division at 4:15 below:

