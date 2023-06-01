Kai Kara-France is set to return to the octagon for the first time in almost a year, following his loss to Brandon Moreno at UFC 277 for the interim flyweight title.

Kara-France will be taking on Amir Albazi in the main event of UFC on ESPN 46 this weekend, the first ever main event of the Kiwi's promotional career. 'Don't Blink' is ready to put on a show against Albazi, and is confident that his performance will bring many more main event slots in the future.

Kai Kara-France was interviewed by Submission Radio ahead of his bout this weekend, and said this about his debut main event appearance:

"It's an big milestone, I guess, to headline. But it's the first of many. We're headed to be the best and Eugene [Bareman] has been so smart with his approach to fighting where the system we have in place has already got us ready for title fights... I'm glad to be in the spotlight and I'm glad to showcase the flyweights on a main event slot. It's where I should be, just coming off of a title fight... my resume speaks for itself..."

Watch the interview below from 7:30:

Kai Kara-France has found himself unlucky not to be in a main event fight before the June 3 card.

The UFC has seemingly never been fond of non-title flyweight bouts being the main event of a card, and even Kara-France's main event fight this weekend is an upgrade from his initial position on the card.

Kai Kara-France "welcomes the challenge" of Amir Albazi at UFC on ESPN 46 this weekend

Kai Kara-France will return to the octagon for the first time this year against No.7-ranked flyweight contender Amir Albazi. The pair will do battle in the main event of UFC on ESPN 46, in what should be an exciting clash of styles.

Albazi will enter the bout full of confidence as he is currently on a four-fight winning streak inside the promotion, including a KO victory over Alessandro Costa in his previous bout at UFC Fight Night 216.

Kai Kara-France sat down with Israel Adesanya's brother, David, ahead of his clash this weekend. 'Don't Blink' analyzed his opponent and said this:

"I love that he's got momentum. He's coming in on a four or five fight win streak so I welcome the challenge. I'm the No.3 guy so I want these up and coming contenders to come for me. But the calibre of guys I've been fighting have been on another level..."

Watch the video below from 17:50:

Poll : 0 votes