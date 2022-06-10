"It's time for a title fight" - Kairat Akhmetov thinks he's next for the winner of 'Mighty Mouse vs'. Moraes II

Kairat Akhmetov believes he should be next in line for a title shot after Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson settle their business at ONE 161 in August.

"It's time for a title fight @onechampionship"

It would be hard to argue with Akhmetov after his performance at ONE 158 on June 3. 'The Kazakh' earned his fifth straight victory, defeating Tatsumitsu Wada by way of unanimous decision. Dating back to 2018, Akhmetov's streak has also seen him defeat ONE Championship notables Reece McLare and Danny Kingad.

After amassing a record of 19-0 on the regional scene, Akhmetov was signed to ONE Championship and immediately walked into a title fight with then and current flyweight champion, Adriano Moraes.

Akhmetov scored a split decision to win his first ONE title. Unfortunately, a back injury sustained during the bout forced Akhmetov out of competition for nearly two years.

In the interim, Adriano Moraes fought for and won the interim flyweight championship, ensuring the two would rematch once 'The Kazakh' returned. In August 2017, the two would meet again to unify the title. Moraes earned the unanimous decision. Since then, Kairat Akhmetov has gone 6-1 and is primed for a chance to reclaim ONE Championship gold.

Kairat Akhmetov would prefer to face Demetrious Johnson over Adriano Moraes

After going 1-1 with Adriano Moraes, there will likely be a lot of interest in a trilogy bout should the current champion defeat Demetrious Johnson for the second time. If given a choice though, Kairat Akhmetov would prefer to face 'Mighty Mouse' over a foe he's already familiar with.

While speaking at a ONE Championship media event, Akhmetov said:

"I would have faced all top fighters, so it would be logical to give me a title shot or at least schedule a super-fight against Demetrious Johnson,” Akhmetov said. “I grew up watching his fights, he is the top pound-for-pound fighter, and I would be interested in testing myself against him. I would love to see if he is as great as they say and also see what I can show in a fight against him."

Regardless of the outcome between Moraes and Johnson in August, there is reason to be excited about Akhmetov facing the winner. A rubber match against Moraes sells itself, while a fresh fight between two of the best flyweights in the world would certainly have fans salivating.

