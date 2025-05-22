Kaito aims to ‘dominate and finish’ Mohammad Siasarani at ONE Friday Fights 109: “I want to demonstrate that clearly”

Kaito has long been waiting for his chance to compete in ONE Championship, and in a matter of days, his dream became a reality.

The Japanese striking wizard experiences what it's like to fight on the global stage of the promotion when he takes to the revered Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a featherweight kickboxing battle against Mohammad Siasarani on May 23.

The Team F.O.D. warrior does not want to disappoint, of course. He brings a five-fight winning streak into his debut, and he has done all he can throughout fight camp to ensure results go his way inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

"After such a long break, I'm curious myself to see how much stronger I've become, and I want to demonstrate that clearly," Kaito told ONE Championship. "I want to show how thoroughly I can dominate and finish an opponent who has already won in ONE, or rather, I feel I need to show that."

The Osaka native's commitment to a statement-making performance indicates that fans can expect an aggressive, finish-oriented approach from the debuting striker from "The Land of the Rising Sun."

Fans can witness his quest for a spectacular highlight-reel moment when ONE Friday Fights 109 streams live on ONE's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com, on May 23.

Kaito joined by Yuki Yoza at ONE Friday Fights 109

Just after Kaito takes care of business, another athlete from Japan, Yuki Yoza, will enter the ONE Circle for the very first time.

The Team Vasileus star, who trains alongside kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa and ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri, goes toe-to-toe with Russian slugger Elbrus Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing joust.

Like Kaito, Yoza should have his hands full against an opponent who's yet to taste defeat in his career.

The Akhmat Kickboxing and Team Mehdi Zatout athlete is a perfect 12-0 in his career, and he'd hope to derail Yoza's hype train come fight night.

