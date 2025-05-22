Kaito dismissive of opponent's ability to maintain flash against his presence at ONE Friday Fights 109: "Let him try"

Japanese kickboxing star Kaito will make his highly anticipated debut in ONE Championship on March 23 at ONE Friday Fights 109 when he takes on Mohammad Siasarani in a featherweight kickboxing clash inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Ahead of his maiden promotional outing, Kaito spoke to ONE Championship in a recent interview and gave his thoughts about Siasarani's fighting style and how it thrills the fans.

According to Kaito, he would like to see the Iranian contender bring the same approach and thrive against his style, as he declared:

"I think he's a fighter who really understands how to put on a show and get the crowd excited, but my attitude is: if he can maintain that composure while fighting me, let him try."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Before he was invited by the promotion, Kaito was a former Shoot Boxing and Rise Championships titleholder and accumulated 58 professional wins with a 45 percent finish rate.

Kaito excited to fulfill his dream of showcasing his striking skills in Thailand's famous Lumpinee Stadium

Ever since becoming a pro fighter, Kaito has been eyeing to display his striking talents in front of the passionate fans of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, because after all, it's the Madison Square Garden of the East.

Ad

Now, the Team F.O.D. representative will have the opportunity to tick this off in his bucket list, as he expressed his excitement to ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"In Thailand, Muay Thai is the premier combat sports, with fights happening almost daily. I think it's the country where combat sports are most popular, so I'm really looking forward to competing in that environment. Fighting in Thailand as a professional has always been one of my dreams."

Fans can catch all the action live at ONE Friday Fights 109 via ONE Championship's YouTube channel, ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.