Kaito dismissive of opponent's ability to maintain flash against his presence at ONE Friday Fights 109: "Let him try"

Japanese kickboxing star Kaito will make his highly anticipated debut in ONE Championship on March 23 at ONE Friday Fights 109 when he takes on Mohammad Siasarani in a featherweight kickboxing clash inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Ahead of his maiden promotional outing, Kaito spoke to ONE Championship in a recent interview and gave his thoughts about Siasarani's fighting style and how it thrills the fans.
According to Kaito, he would like to see the Iranian contender bring the same approach and thrive against his style, as he declared:
"I think he's a fighter who really understands how to put on a show and get the crowd excited, but my attitude is: if he can maintain that composure while fighting me, let him try."
Before he was invited by the promotion, Kaito was a former Shoot Boxing and Rise Championships titleholder and accumulated 58 professional wins with a 45 percent finish rate.
Kaito excited to fulfill his dream of showcasing his striking skills in Thailand's famous Lumpinee Stadium
Ever since becoming a pro fighter, Kaito has been eyeing to display his striking talents in front of the passionate fans of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, because after all, it's the Madison Square Garden of the East.
Now, the Team F.O.D. representative will have the opportunity to tick this off in his bucket list, as he expressed his excitement to ONE Championship in a recent interview:
"In Thailand, Muay Thai is the premier combat sports, with fights happening almost daily. I think it's the country where combat sports are most popular, so I'm really looking forward to competing in that environment. Fighting in Thailand as a professional has always been one of my dreams."
Fans can catch all the action live at ONE Friday Fights 109 via ONE Championship's YouTube channel, ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.