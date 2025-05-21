Kaito identifies Mohammad Siasarani's timing as his greatest asset: "I have to watch out for that"

Former Shoot Boxing and Rise Championship champion Kaito has recognized the biggest threat that his upcoming opponent Mohammad Siasarani will bring in their featherweight kickboxing scrap on May 23, which will be part of the ONE Friday Fights 109 card at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Kaito revealed that he has been watching films of Siasarani's previous fights, and he identified that his timing is something that he needs to be cautious of on fight night, as he explained:

"Looking at his past fights, many of his opponents got hit when they were attacking because they let their guard down slightly. I think his timing might be a bit different, so I have to watch out for that carefully."

The Japanese striking maestro wants to leave a lasting impression in his inaugural match under the world's largest martial arts organization to send massive shockwaves across the division and earn a spot in the promotion's main roster.

Kaito also says that Mohammad Siarani is a skilled fighter ahead of their battle at ONE Friday Fights 109

The 27-year-old athlete also mentioned that the Iranian contender is not a pushover opponent because he's also a skilled fighter. Kaito mentioned this in his recent interview with ONE Championship:

"He's skilled. He's proficient in Muay Thai rules, but it's not like he can't adapt to kickboxing rules either."

Siasarani has shown these elite skills in seven bouts under the ONE banner, producing an impressive 5-2 record across Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts.

Several of his notable victories were against Mohammed Boutasaa, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, and most recently Liu Mengyang last April 2025 at ONE Friday Fights 105.

Fans can watch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 109 live on May 23 via ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, or via watch.onefc.com.

