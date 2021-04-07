Kamaru Usman admits Jorge Masvidal brings more eyes to the sport 

Kamaru Usman has credited Jorge Masvidal for bringing more eyes to the sport. The reigning UFC welterweight champion believes that Masvidal is definitely someone who draws a lot of attention to the fight game.

During an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Kamaru Usman said that although Masvidal brings more eyes to the sport, the former has the belt that everyone is chasing after.

The UFC welterweight champion added that he is currently lapping up the rest of the welterweight division and Masvidal is the first guy he is about to lap.

"Well, there's truth and there's not truth in that. You can't say you're the star and that's who I want to be, that's wrong because I have what everybody in the world wants. So you can't say that. You know, of course, does he bring more eyes right now? Absolutely. I'm a realist, I've always been a realist. Absolutely, does he bring more eyes right now? Yes. If I look at all the pools of guys I've been through all of them. Now I'm just lapping them all, we're running a race right now. I'm lapping everybody and he's the first guy, so he's dead last right now the first guy I'm about lap."

The Nigerian Nightmare also added that he doesn't want to take anything away from Masvidal's work in the sport. Kamaru Usman claimed that being the realist he is, he remains 'absolutely proud' of Gamebred's contributions to Mixed Martial Arts. However, Usman reiterated that he has the coveted belt being chased by everybody.

"Yeah, I'm lapping him, and does he bring a little bit more eyes? Absolutely, I don't take that away from him. I'm proud of him for everything that he's done. Absolutely proud of him and you know, respect in that aspect. But, let's be honest, I have what everybody wants."

Kamaru Usman will defend his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal in a rematch at UFC 261

Kamaru Usman will defend his welterweight strap against Jorge Masvidal in a rematch at the upcoming UFC 261 pay-per-view. The duo previously met on Fight Island in 2020, where Usman dominated Masvidal in a one-sided contest to retain his belt.