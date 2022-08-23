Kamaru Usman appears to be in a cheerful mood following devastating KO loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman suffered one of the most devastating knockouts in UFC history against Leon Edwards at UFC 278. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' lost the welterweight title, his argument in the GOAT conversation for now, and the potential to secure the longest win streak in UFC history.

Many might have expected him to perhaps feel depressed and keep a low profile for a while, but that's not the case. Usman posted a positive update on Twitter hours after the fight and an Instagram story of him appearing to be in a good mood while sinhing a couple of days after.

Kamaru Usman's cheerful singing video is on his Instagram story, which can be viewed for 24 hours by going on his Instagram account below and clicking on his profile picture below:

Usman also posted an update on Instagram with a picture of him and his daughter playing a game on a private plane. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' continued to display his humble reaction to the loss by captioning the photo:

"I am truly overwhelmed by all the support. I am ok,just got caught in the right spot. These things happen. We will learn from them and do what greatness requires"

Usman's response to the defeat showed the qualities of a true champion. Some have started to question if he can mentally bounce back from this loss, but the former welterweight king seems determined to correct his mistakes and beat Edwards in their future trilogy fight.

Kamaru Usman reveals his plan for vengeance after losing to Leon Edwards

Moments like these can display a fighter's true colors, and the former welterweight champion showed his. Usman didn't take long to give his fans an update after UFC 278. In fact, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' posted this positive update on Twitter just a few hours after the historic loss:

"Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!!"

Usman could have gone a different route considering UFC 278 was on the same night as Anthony Joshua's shocking mental breakdown right after losing to Oleksandr Usyk. Instead, he remained humble in defeat with confidence in his ability to win the title back.

Watch Anthony Joshua's post-fight reaction below:

