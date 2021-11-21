Kamaru Usman believes he'd 'probably be a marriage counselor' if he wasn't fighting professionally

Kamaru Usman recently revealed his alternate career option had he not entered MMA.

In a recent interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman said that he likely would have been a marriage counselor had he not gotten into fighting.

Speaking to Ebuka, the 'Nigerian Nightmare' said:

"Probably be a counsellor. A marriage counselor... Yes, for some reason people like to talk to me... I just um. I think I'm a good listener to people and helping them with problem-solving."

When asked whether he would be interested in working as a marriage counselor after MMA, Usman said that it would depend on the situation in the future. However, Usman also mentioned that he would be more interested in business and might take up coaching later in life.

Kamaru Usman also revealed that he had initially started with biology in college, as he once thought of becoming a doctor or a nurse. However, he ended up taking family studies instead, hence his interest in counseling.

"There is no one else for Usman to fight" - Leon Edwards believes he is next to fight Kamaru Usman

UFC has not revealed any official plans for a title bout between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. However, Edwards believes he deserves a title shot against the UFC welterweight champion.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, 'Rocky' said:

"I feel [UFC] sees it. They now believe I am well-deserving. There is no one else for Usman to fight. I'm the guy who is saying 'yes' all the time. I'm the guy fighting. I feel the promotion and I am on the same page, let's say that."

The British fighter fought Kamaru Usman in 2015, where he suffered a loss via unanimous decision. That fight was 'Rocky's last loss in the UFC to date as he currently holds a record of 10-fight unbeaten record in the promotion. Edwards' most recent win was against Nate Diaz at UFC 263 via unanimous decision.

Kamaru Usman, on the other hand, has never lost in the UFC. The welterweight champion has won 19 fights in a row, including five title defenses.

Kamaru Usman recently defended his welterweight title against Colby Covington at UFC 268. He defeated Covington via unanimous decision.

