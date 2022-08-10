"My dad never even told me he loved me..." - Kamaru Usman shares how being brought up by a military father affected his life

Kamaru Usman recently explained the role his dad played during his childhood.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' stated that his father was a major in the army; hence, he was a man of a strict regime. Usman went on to say that his father was so hard on him that he never even told Usman that he loved him until the UFC fighter became an adult. While speaking on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Usman said:

"My dad is a military man. He was a major in [the] army in Nigeria. My dad is, he's just so hard. He's one of those dudes where — my dad never even told he loved me. I remember being an adult when he actually said that. But that didn't mean I didn't know my dad did love me. I knew my dad loved me. He didn't have to say it. But I knew it. My dad was the type of dad."

He further added that him and his siblings always wanted to get his dad's approval, so they would clean their house before his parents got home. However, his father would always point to the spots left out to make his kids yearn for perfection.

Usman went on to add that he is now a parent. He understands that his father's style may not be as effective with his children. But that's what he and his siblings needed as children to get to the position that they are in now.

"That's not the best type of parenting, I understand that. But based on what I neeeded and the kids that he was raising, that's what worked for us. Because without him, I don't know if I'll be here today."

Watch Kamaru Usman talk about his father below:

Kamaru Usman returns later this month at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman has been out of action since his UFC 268 win against Colby Covington. However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is set to make his return later this month as he takes on Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

The welterweight title fight will headline the pay-per-view in Salt Lake City, Utah. Usman and Edwards have previously fought in 2015, with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' earning a decision win during the contest.

Both fighters have been undefeated since heading into their rematch. Edwards has been undefeated in his last ten fights, winning nine of those. His other fight against Belal Muhammad ended in a no-contest. Fans can expect a thrilling contest when the duo collides later this month.

