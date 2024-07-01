Kamaru Usman explains why he doesn't have Alex Pereira "high" on his UFC pound-for-pound list

Kamaru Usman recently discussed his UFC pound-for-pound list and explained his reasoning for why he doesn't have Alex Pereira at the top. The Brazilian has taken the MMA world by storm, especially considering he transitioned following a successful kickboxing career.

'Poatan' most recently earned an incredible second round TKO win over Jiri Prochazka, which was his second successful light heavyweight title defense. Despite his performances, there have still been questions as to whether Pereira belongs in the pound-for-pound discussion because he hasn't fought an elite wrestler or grappler.

During the latest episode of his Pound 4 Pound podcast, the former welterweight champion heaped praise on 'Poatan' for his success so far and knockout power. Usman mentioned that although Pereira has been impressive, he believes that the Brazilian needs to defeat an opponent with a wrestling style before he can put him higher on his list. He said:

"Alex Pereira has done a phenomenal job with what he's had to deal with. If too many people don't consistently grab his leg and try to take him down, why would he be wrestling a lot doing all the defense...to show that 'pound-for-pound' his style would translate all through all different divisions. Because right now let's be honest, I don't have him high up there on the pound-for-pound list."

Kamaru Usman believes Alex Pereira is beatable at light heavyweight

Kamaru Usman believes that Alex Pereira is beatable at light heavyweight but it will depend on the approach that his opponents take when fighting him. Since winning the vacant light heavyweight championship, 'Poatan' has finished both Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka to retain.

During the aforementioned episode, Usman recounted Pereira's bout against Israel Adesanya and mentioned that the Brazilian has proven that he is beatable. He said:

"I'm not gonna say he's unstoppable in the striking because Israel Adesanya has shown that yep, he can be hurt...and he can be stopped. So I wouldn't say he's unstoppable there. I would just say that with the approach that some of these guys are taking with him, they're giving him the best possible chance to go out there and be victorious the way that he's doing."

