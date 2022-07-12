"Do it spectacularly" - Kamaru Usman explains why he's confident of still being P4P king over Alexander Volkanovski

Kamaru Usman believes he has asserted his position at the top of the UFC's pound-for-pound list. The P4P king recently detailed why he is confident of leading the race ahead of Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya.

Usman noted that his three impressive title defenses in 2021 also recorded huge pay-per-view numbers. However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' accepted that the competition is really close at the top of the P4P list. When asked if he still believes he's the best fighter on the planet, the UFC welterweight champion told ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto:

"Yeah, I think so. Because [not every] pound-for-pound fighter can step in there three times in a year and put on spectacular...not just spectacular performances, put on three humungous performances... So it's not just being able to go in there and do it, not just be able to do it, do it spectacularly...

And I think right now I'm the best at doing that. Even though it's a very very slim margin. You know, I love all these guys, [Alexander] Volkanovski, just a great guy, love him. Izzy as well. These are all my guys."

Usman currently sits atop the UFC P4P list, followed by Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya at No.2 and No.3, respectively. Usman and Volkanovski have been undefeated in the UFC and looked impeccable in ruling their respective divisions.

'The Great' recently defeated featherweight legend Max Holloway for a third time and in absolutely dominating fashion, earning a serious claim to challenge Usman's number one spot on the pound-for-pound list.

Watch Usman's interview with Okamoto below:

Big John McCarthy believes Alexander Volkanovski has surpassed Kamaru Usman

Unlike the first two fights, Alexander Volkanovski was absolutely dominant in the trilogy win over Max Holloway at UFC 276. Having recorded his fourth successful title defense, the Australian established himself as one of the all-time greats.

According to former UFC referee John McCarthy, Volkanovski's recent performance proves that he has surpassed Kamaru Usman as the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world. 'Big' John said during a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast:

"I'm gonna say it right now. I'm gonna be slammed, but that's okay. Kamaru Usman is a phenomenal fighter, [but] Volkanovski is the pound-for-pound best fighter there is right now. He dominates great fighters."

Watch the clip below:

