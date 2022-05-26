"Everyone in the world is gunning for you" - Kamaru Usman explains the hardest thing about training as a UFC champion

Kamaru Usman has solidified himself as one of the most dominant UFC champions ever. Usman made his UFC debut in 2015, where he won The Ultimate Fighter Season 21. He carried that momentum and never looked back, now holding a UFC record of 15-0 with five title defenses.

Watch a recap of Kamaru Usman on The Ultimate Fighter Season 21 below:

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has now beaten most of the elite welterweights as he prepares for his next title challenger Leon Edwards. The 35-year-old has beaten Edwards before, but that was back in 2015 when they were both young in the UFC. Although the welterweight champion continues to destroy the competition, the target on his back is only getting bigger.

Being a UFC champion is a prestigious accomplishment, but it has some drawbacks. The idea of other fighters always coming after you has to become exhausting. During an interview with Men's Health, Usman detailed the pressure of training as a UFC champion:

"It's the fact that you knowing that you have to train for the world. Everyone in the world is gunning for you. They only have to train for one guy. You have to train for everybody."

Usman has accomplished plenty in the combat sports world, but there are more opportunities to conquer. Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev lurk, and Conor McGregor has been calling him out. Furthermore, there's a potential (if unlikely) boxing match with Canelo Alvarez. When it's all said and done, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' could go down as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

Watch the full Kamaru Usman interview with Men's Health below:

Kamaru Usman says "they should be asking Conor McGregor what type of training it would take him to fight me"

One potential superfight that Usman is associated with is Conor McGregor. 'Notorious' wants to return to an immediate title shot. The weight cut down to 155lbs is not getting any easier, so 170lbs seems to be the next best option for him.

Conor McGregor calls out Kamaru Usman on Instagram:

During the same interview, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was asked what kind of training it would take to fight McGregor. The champion responded by saying:

"They should be asking Conor McGregor what type of training it would take him to fight me. He's looking for someone to fight that will make him relevant again."

If you're Kamaru Usman, the fight against McGregor makes sense. Usman has been fighting the best welterweights on the planet for years now. He will be getting a massive payday and a bout against a smaller fighter who is coming off a brutal leg injury. Given the champion's knee issues, making his millions now is the best option.

