Kamaru Usman gets 100% real on training with Justin Gaethje for Joaquin Buckley fight in "second Africa" 

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently touched on training with Justin Gaethje for his upcoming fight. Usman is scheduled to face Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 14. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is coming off a three-fight skid and looks to redeem himself with a decisive victory.
In a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman expressed his excitement about fighting Buckley and shared his training regimen with Gaethje, stating:
"Fight camp is good. I've been training with Justin. We've been putting in a lot of work, and I like it. It's almost like, you gotta get beat up. You build a false sense of confidence when you're not pushed to the brink of you actually feeling what it's like to win and lose. I'm starting to get excited. June 14, Atlanta, that's like a second Africa right there."
Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below:
Stephen Thompson predicts Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley
Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson recently weighed in on the upcoming Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley bout. In a recent interview with Inside Fighting, Thompson highlighted Buckley's impressive winning streak, which includes wins over 'Wonderboy' and Colby Covington.
Thompson also cited Buckley's unpredictability as a factor, which could help him beat Usman. He said:
"Buckely's been on a tear, man. The guy is hungry, he's got great wrestling, you saw what it did to Colby Covington. I think it's going to be a tough night for both. But, I think Kamaru Usman is going to do the same old jab, shoot for the leg, maybe a little bit of boxing. Buckley, you don't know what he's going to pull out of the hat."
Thompson added:
"The guy's evolving every time I see this guy fight, so that's what's going to make this fight so interesting for sure. I'm kind of leaning towards Buckley."
Check out Stephen Thompson's comments below (1:06):