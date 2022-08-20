"It's a movie that stands for something" - Kamaru Usman gets real about being cast in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

After proving his mettle in the world of combat sports, Kamaru Usman is now all set to prove himself in Hollywood. The pound-for-pound king will feature in the highly anticipated Marvel movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' appears to be very excited to be a part of the film. The fighter also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent the African community not only in MMA but also in Hollywood.

Speaking to TMZ Sports in a recent interview, the 35-year-old UFC welterweight champion had this to say:

"I'm extremely excited because that's my first one. I knew I was gonna be in movies at some point one day. But for that, to be in that movie, I'm extremely excited because that's a movie that transcends just being a movie star... it's a movie that stands for something... I kind of represent that in a sense with what I'm doing. So being associated and being in a movie like that, to be able to represent... not just the MMA community but an African mixed martial artist at the top of the sport. It means a lot to me."

Usman also seemed ecstatic to finally be part of a Hollywood movie:

"Plus I wanted to be [in] Hollywood at some point some day... that's the goal."

Check out Kamaru Usman's full interview with TMZ Sports below:

Kamaru Usman reveals how he plans on finishing Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman is all set to defend his welterweight title for the sixth time against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. The event is scheduled to take place on August 20 at the Vivint Arena in Utah. Edwards will look to taint Usman's perfect record in the UFC and establish himself as the king of the division.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Usman spoke about how he intends to fight the Englishman, claiming that he is planning to take Edwards' soul during their rematch:

"That's the thing nowadays, at this point in my career. I don't necessarily say, 'Okay, I'm going to go out here and choke this guy, or submit him, or do this.' I'm going to take what this guy gives me. That's what I do better than anyone. It's my job to take their soul. That's essentially what I want. So whatever he gives me, I'm going to take."

'The Nigerian Nightmare' also mentioned how his striking and grappling skills have improved since his first title match in 2019 and seemed confident about retaining his throne at UFC 278.

Check out Kamaru Usman's full interview with BT Sport below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak