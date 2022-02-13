Kamaru Usman gives his prediction for UFC 271 main and co-main event fights

Kamaru Usman has cast his predictions for the rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' also revealed his pick for the heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa in the co-main event on the card.

Usman picked Adesanya and Lewis as the winners for the two fights slated to be at the top of the UFC 271 fight card. In the lightweight scrap taking place between Renato Moicano and Alexander Hernandez on the main card, the welterweight champ picked the Brazilian to come out as the winner.

"UFC 271 going down tonight. It's a big night of fights, guys... My picks for the night - of course Adesanya. I'mma go with Derrick Lewis and you know what? I'm gonna go with Moicano for my picks tonight," said Kamaru Usman.

Watch Kamaru Usman give his predictions for UFC 271 below:

Adesanya and Whittaker will square off for the second time in the octagon on February 12. The two previously fought at UFC 243. That night, 'The Last Stylebender' outclassed Whittaker and scored a second-round finish to win the middleweight title.

Kamaru Usman shares his thoughts on the multiple callouts by Khamzat Chimaev

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has been pretty vocal about his desire to fight the welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev

I’m THE KING here 🏼

⚰️ So your trying to change weight before I come for you? Don’t go anywhere I am coming! I smash you and burns in 2 mins believe me!I’m THE KING here @USMAN84kg ⚰️ So your trying to change weight before I come for you? Don’t go anywhere I am coming! I smash you and burns in 2 mins believe me! I’m THE KING here ☝🏼@USMAN84kg ⚰️

'The Nigerian Nightmare' does not seem too bothered by the callouts. During his appearance on 'The Jim Rome Show', Usman said that if Chimaev manages to earn a title shot, he'd have no problem fighting the Chechen-born Swede.

"He’s done great with the opposition he’s been presented and by the time he gets here, once he gets here, of course, we’ll have that conversation. But I am the champion, I am the pound for pound best in the world, I am the king of the castle. Everybody wants a piece of me. That’s good, I like that. There was a time where I was coming up and I just couldn’t get those fights, I couldn’t get the next guy to step in there with me, but now that I’m at the top, I don’t have to do that. These guys have to call me out and these guys have to come to me. When they make it up here, I’ll be here waiting," said Usman.

Catch Usman's appearance on 'The Jim Rome Show' below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew