Kamaru Usman labels UFC's welterweight division the most exciting in the sport

Kamaru Usman recently made his feelings known on the current landscape of the UFC's welterweight division and labeled it as the most exciting in the promotion. He highlighted the excitement surrounding the division at the moment, especially with several contenders making a strong argument for a title shot.

For years, Usman ruled the 170-pound division and had five successful title defenses over the likes of Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns before losing the title to Leon Edwards. At the time, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' had accomplished everything and basically cleaned out the division. However, after taking a hiatus, he believes there are plenty of exciting matchups for him at welterweight.

Usman is currently scheduled to return to the octagon at UFC on ESPN 69 against No. 7 ranked welterweight Joquin Buckley. In the latest episode of his Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo, the former welterweight champion expressed his excitement for the division's progression in recent years, stating:

"[Della Maddalena] the new champion, Buckley, Sean Brady, Ian Garry, Morales [who is] about to fight Gilbert Burns, Carlos Prates, Shavkat Rakhmonov... This is what I wanted because being at the top of the division for so long, it was almost like I had been through the guys and I was coming around going through them again. And now, there's all these new guys here. There's all these new blood, new exciting matchups."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below:

Kamaru Usman dimisses idea of Islam Makhachev easily dethroning Jack Della Maddalena

Kamaru Usman also dismissed the idea of reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev moving up to 170-pounds and dethroning Jack Della Maddalena with ease.

In the aforementioned clip, Usman noted that Della Maddalena proved that his grappling and wrestling have significantly improved in his impressive title win over Belal Muhammad. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' mentioned that the new champion won't be an easy matchup if and when Makhachev moves up to 170-pounds in his quest of becoming two-division champion:

"Let's not take anything away from 'JDM'. Let's stop just thinking Islam's coming in and Islam's gonna take his title and Islam's the new champion. Let's stop thinking that. I think that it's an intriguing fight. I think it's a really, really good fight and it's a tough matchup for both guys."

Check out the full episode of Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo's podcast below:

