Kamaru Usman makes feelings known on potential "blockbuster" welterweight clash against Islam Makhachev

PKamaru Usman recently opened up about Islam Makhachev's likely move up to welterweight and shared his thoughts on a potential future clash between them. He noted that a lot would have to happen before that would even be discussed, but could be a possibility based on the current landscape of the division.

Ad

Makhachev has expressed his desire to move up to 170 pounds in hopes of becoming a two-division UFC champion. After Jack Della Maddalena dethroned the Dagestani's friend Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, the seeds appeared to be planted for the reigning lightweight champion to challenge him in his first title defense.

In the latest episode of his Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman reacted to a potential Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev title fight and answered whether he would fight the Dagestani should he become champion.

Ad

Trending

'The Nigerian Nightmare' recalled Mike Tyson's stance on fighting a friend and mentioned that a bout against the lightweight champion could be something he would consider should he defeat Joaquin Buckley. He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Obviously, that's a blockbuster fight. Former pound-for-pound and the current pound-for-pound champion. And that's something we'd have to talk about because I love those guys. Islam, Khabib, I love 'em all... Remember what Mike Tyson said, Henry... He said it right, 'Friends make friends rich'. And hey, if that's the situation then obviously I think Islam and I are mature enough to have a conversation about that. [Would I be open to it when the time comes?] I don't see why not."

Ad

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (14:13):

Ad

Henry Cejudo says Kamaru Usman vs. Islam Makhachev would be a great matchup

Henry Cejudo also weighed in and said that he believes a clash between Kamaru Usman and Islam Makhachev would be a great matchup in the welterweight division.

In the aforementioned episode, Cejudo mentioned that Usman is a well-rounded fighter and shares many similarities with Makhachev, while also highlighting a potential advantage:

Ad

"That fight right there because your wrestling is probably better than Islam's and you're bigger. And you throw hands really good... And I guess we'll cross that road when we get there, but it's just things to think about." [16:00]

Check out a clip of Islam Makhachev expressing interest in welterweight move below:

[Embed]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.