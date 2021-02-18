Kamaru Usman makes hilarious mistake, accidentally tags 'Pastor' Gilbert Burns as the next best welterweight

Kamaru Usman made a rather hilarious mistake by accidentally tagging ‘Pastor’ Gilbert Burns as the next best Welterweight.

After the conclusion of his UFC 258 main event matchup against fellow fighter Gilbert Burns, UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman tweeted a photograph.

The photograph was of Kamaru Usman watching on as Gilbert Burns was overcome with emotion after losing the UFC Welterweight title fight to the Nigerian Nightmare. Usman attached a statement alongside the photo but mistakenly tagged a pastor by the name of Gilbert Burns rather than Durinho.

Kamaru Usman’s statement in the tweet read as follows:

“You deserved to be in there with me. You’re the next best in the division @gilbert_burns”

You deserved to be in there with me. You’re the next best in the division 🙏🏿🙏🏿 @gilbert_burns pic.twitter.com/gLT3lTEv0I — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) February 14, 2021

Needless to say, the MMA community has addressed this error made by Kamaru Usman by lightheartedly jesting about the UFC Welterweight kingpin’s seemingly honest mistake. One Twitter user even tagged Usman’s UFC 258 opponent Gilbert Burns in a reply to Usman’s tweet.

You tagged a pastor🤣 — R0CKy🧗 (@barny706) February 14, 2021

Wrong Gilbert lol — ACE OFFSZN (@GerritColeSZN) February 14, 2021

Advertisement

The UFC 258 fight card that transpired on February 13th, 2021, witnessed an epic clash in its main event. The show was headlined by the UFC Welterweight title matchup between defending champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Gilbert Burns.

Usman and Burns had worked as teammates for several years at the Blackzillians camp and later at Sanford MMA before Usman recently parted ways with the latter.

Gilbert Burns came within inches of capturing the UFC welterweight title as he dropped Kamaru Usman with a huge right hand in round one of their UFC 258 fight. Durinho dominated the first round, rocking The Nigerian Nightmare with almost every clean shot he landed. Regardless, Usman survived the first round and came out strong in the second.

Kamaru Usman kept pressing Gilbert Burns with a stinging jab, rocking and dropping him multiple times before eventually securing the stoppage in the third round of their fight. The fight ended with Usman being declared as the winner via a third-round TKO.

Gilbert Burns has vowed to return from the Kamaru Usman loss and win UFC gold

Advertisement

Gilbert Burns (left); Kamaru Usman (right)

Gilbert Burns was visibly upset after his loss at UFC 258. However, Durinho subsequently confirmed that he isn’t giving up on his title aspirations anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the consensus in the MMA world is that Kamaru Usman could face arch-rival Jorge Masvidal next in what would be a rematch of their UFC 251 fight that The Nigerian Nightmare won via unanimous decision in July 2020.