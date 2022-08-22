"Everything changes once you realize it's possible"- Daniel Cormier speculates about Kamaru Usman's performance going forward after the knockout loss to Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman was handed his first loss inside the UFC octagon and his first ever knockout loss this past weekend when he faced Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Many have made the assumption that Usman will be granted an immediate rematch against Edwards, and Daniel Cormier has pointed out that Usman's mentality may have been altered by his loss.

Cormier posted a video to his YouTube channel, dissecting the event as a whole. Having suffered his first TKO loss to Jon Jones, 'DC' spoke about how it affected his mindset for future fights. Once you become aware that you can be knocked out as a fighter, your entire mental approach changes.

Cormier wonders if the mentality of Usman will affected by his upset loss.

"Now, for Kamaru Usman, how much did this change? You know, as aa guy that's been knocked out before, everything changes once you realize that it's possible. When you have that aura of invincibility, that belief that you cannot be put out clean, you are willing to do a lot of things. Usman when out today for the very first time in his career, and I wonder how that's going to affect him going forward."

A third fight between Edwards and Usman looks set to go down next, with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' looking to cut the dream of 'Rocky' short. Their third meeting is expected to take place in the U.K., potentially at Wembley Stadium.

Kamaru Usman gives fans an update following his loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman posted a series of photos on his Instagram page following his knockout loss to Leon Edwards. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' assured fans that he is doing okay, and said that he will make the necessary changes in order to succeed in the third fight against Edwards. He wrote in the caption:

"I am truly overwhelmed by all the support. I am okay, just got caught in the right spot. These things happen. We will learn from them and do what greatness requires."

Usman will hope to replicate parts of his performance at UFC 278, with the former champion handily dominating Edwards for the second, third and fourth rounds. With some fine-tuning to his game, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will be confident he can reclaim the welterweight throne when he and Edwards complete their much anticipated tilogy.

