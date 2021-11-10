'He's a bona fide star' - Kamaru Usman names the 2 contenders he believes are most deserving of next welterweight title shot

Kamaru Usman has been an exemplary champion since he won the welterweight title from Tyron Woodley. He recently defended his title against Colby Covington at UFC 268. The fight was his fifth title defense and third in 2021.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' spoke to Daniel Cormier and revealed his picks for the next potential contender for his UFC gold from the welterweight division.

He initially labeled Leon Edwards the deserving challenger for the welterweight title.

"Looking at the division, there are some match-ups there!," exclaimed Kamaru Usman. "Leon Edwards goes out and gets the job done [against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269]...if he goes out and starches Masvidal, Leon Edwards is a bona fide star! He hasn't lost since he fought me the first time and that's what people are gonna want to see."

Leon Edwards will face Jorge Masvidal in a grudge match after their heated backstage altercation after UFC Fight Night 147 concluded in London.

Kamaru Usman also named Vicente Luque and touted him as an 'exciting contender'.

He said:

"Also, you can't forget Vicente Luque. Vicente is as battle-tested as anybody. He's as fun of a fighter as anybody. With the way that I fight now and where I'm at, Vicente Luque is another exciting prospect, exciting contender I should say. I'm waiting for these guys to step up and say, 'hey, I'm the next guy!'"

Watch Kamaru Usman's full interview with Daniel Cormier on ESPN MMA via YouTube below:

Khamzat Chimaev called out Kamaru Usman after UFC 268; UFC president Dana White says 'Borz' is not yet ready to face 'The Nigerian Nightmare'

Rising welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev impressed the MMA community by dominating Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

'Borz' called out several welterweight fighters, including the champion Kamaru Usman, in his post-fight interview after his win.

The Swedish fighter congratulated Kamaru Usman after the latter defeated Colby Covington at UFC 268 and asserted that he was coming for the belt.

Dana White was quick to shut down rumors about a possible fight between Chimaev and Usman, citing the reason that Chimaev was yet to legitimize his top ten spot.

The UFC president stated that Chimaev has to 'beat a couple of guys in the top ten' or top five to earn his shot at the title.

