Kamaru Usman posts tweets reminding Colby Covington of his broken jaw leading up to rematch at UFC 268

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is one of the most dangerous titleholders in the UFC. His dominant reign in the welterweight division has already drawn comparisons to one of the other welterweight greats, Georges St-Pierre.

Scheduled to fight Colby Covington in a rematch for the welterweight strap in November this year, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' seemed to remind Covington about their first fight. Usman uploaded a video of his finish against 'Chaos' at UFC 245 in their first bout. Quoting Errol Spence Jr., Kamaru Usman said:

"As my man @ErrolSpenceJr would say… ManDown #IBrokeYourFace"

As expected, the welterweight king managed to get a reaction out of Errol Spence Jr. Currently recovering from an eye injury that pulled him out of his fight with Manny Pacquiao; the boxer reacted to Usman's tweet with a laughing emoji.

He poked fun at 'Chaos' on Twitter, uploading a video of a confrontation between the two. The footage hails from a post-fight interview with Covington, where Kamaru Usman worked at the desk as an analyst.

Watch the full video here:

Jorge Masvidal prefers Kamaru Usman against Colby Covington in their rematch in Novmeber

Fellow UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal recently predicted the outcome of the welterweight championship rematch that will take place in November.

In a recent interaction with MMA Junkie, Jorge Masvidal was asked about his preference for the fight. 'Gamebred' leaned towards 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and said:

"I mean (Kamaru) Usman is gonna win. My preference is Usman actually in that fight."

This comes as no surprise as the 36-year old has previously felt the wrath of the welterweight king twice, getting knocked out cold the second time around.

Watch Jorge Masvidal's interview with MMA Junkie below:

UFC 268 is rumored to take place in November, later this year. While not yet officially confirmed, the tentative date is rumored to be November 6. The venue for UFC 268 has not yet been officially confirmed, but it is possible the card will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Kamaru Usman will meet Colby Covington in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 in November, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.



The date and location are not finalized yet, but UFC is hoping for the fight to headline Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/nqVAjgogO4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2021

