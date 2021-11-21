"I expect a war" - Kamaru Usman predicts how a boxing match with Canelo Alvarez will go down

As UFC 268 came to a close, the talk of the event was centered around Kamaru Usman. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' claimed his 15th consecutive win in the promotion's welterweight division after defending his prestigious gold for the fifth time.

The welterweight champion - ranked as the UFC’s pound-for-pound best fighter - now has undisputed super middleweight boxing champion Canelo Alvarez in his crosshairs. Usman has been keen on going toe-to-toe with Alvarez for a while now and has predicted how a boxing match between the two would go. Speaking to TMZSports, Usman said:

"I expect a war each and every time I step in there. Whether its a cage or its a ring, I expect a war, you know. He [Canelo Alvarez] is an amazing fighter and I take nothing away from him. If it happens, it happens. If not, it is what it is."

When the reporter asked Usman if he had a message for the boxing champion, Usman simply said:

“Payday. Payday, for both [Usman and Alvarez].”

In his response, it was apparent that Kamaru Usman was taking a shot back at Alvarez. The Mexican superstar has shown little interest in a boxing fight with the UFC welterweight champion. He has previously suggested that Usman is only chasing a big payday.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Canelo Alvarez asked about being called out by UFC pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman: “Payday, payday.” Canelo Alvarez asked about being called out by UFC pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman: “Payday, payday.”

Both Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez were involved in high profile fights in their respective sports on November 6. Usman earned a decision win over Colby Covington in a barnburner of a battle at UFC 268. That same night, Alvarez made history by finishing Caleb Plant in the 11th round of their unification title fight to become the first ever undisputed 168-pound champion.

Will Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo Alvarez happen?

Canelo Alvarez hasn't exactly shut the door on a potential showdown with the UFC champion, but it is worth noting that the boxing megastar is now set to take on Ilunga Makabu for the WBC world cruiserweight title next year. There have also been rumors that Kamaru Usman will take on Leon Edwards in his next UFC fight, although nothing has been made official as of yet.

If both fighters put forth a strong showing in their respective bouts, the matchmakers may give some serious consideration to this potential mega-fight. With Kamaru Usman determined to take on one of the boxing greats and considering the huge payday it promises to both fighters, there is a strong possibility of the match finally taking place sometime in 2022.

