"We know what happened to the last two who said that" — Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards dismissing his GOAT status

Kamaru Usman recently responded to Leon Edwards' comments on the GOAT status of 'The Nigerian Nightmare.'

Usman is considered to be one of the biggest names in MMA. With an unbeaten record and five successful title defenses in the UFC, he is often placed alongside Georges St-Pierre in the run for the greatest welterweight of all time.

However, Usman's upcoming opponent Leon Edwards begs to differ. According to 'Rocky,' 'GSP' is superior to 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in terms of skillset and hence considers the Canadian as the welterweight GOAT of MMA.

In a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, Usman reacted to Edwards' comments. The Nigerian-American mentioned how he had defeated the other two fighters who had made similar comments like 'Rocky,' possibly hinting at Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. Usman also asserted that Edwards' comments could lead to serious consequences for him inside the octagon at UFC 278.

Putting forth his opinion on Leon Edwards' remarks, the welterweight champ said:

"We know what happened to the last two who said that. He's still sleeping somewhere in Miami. You know, I try not to even pay attention to what these guys say. But I have said it before, 'Anything you say can and will be used against you inside the octagon,' because I am the judge, the juror and the executioner."

You can check out Kamaru Usman's full interview with Daniel Cormier below:

Usman and Edwards are set to face each other in a highly anticipated rematch at the main event of UFC 278. The event, which will be the champ's sixth title defense is scheduled for August 20 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Kamaru Usman should not rely much on his striking skills at UFC 278, says Alexander Volkanovski

UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski recently chimed in with his thoughts on Kamaru Usman and his upcoming title defense at UFC 278.

The No. 2 ranked pound-for-pound claimed the welterweight champ to be very "well-rounded." However, 'The Great' insisted that Usman should not try to focus only on his striking but also on other aspects of MMA that he possesses in his arsenal.

Appearing in an interview on the Mainevent YouTube channel, Volkanovski said:

"Usman is very well-rounded. He has shown that he can stand with the best of them. But, I think Usman can get it done purely because he's well-rounded. If he really thinks he's going to go out there and want to really prove his striking abilities and stuff, he could do himself some harm that way.

"I think he should show all his skill set and why he's up there on the pound-for-pound list. You don't have to just be a good striker, you want to be well-rounded and he definitely is."

Check out the interview below:

