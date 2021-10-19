"How can you not like him?" - Javier Mendez praises Kamaru Usman ahead of Colby Covington fight at UFC 268

Javier Mendez was all praise for Kamaru Usman when asked about his opinion on the Colby Covington fight at UFC 268 during an appearance on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast.

Lauding Kamaru Usman, Mendez, the American Kickboxing Academy head coach, said:

" What a humble champion. He is through and through somebody you should respect and admire for how he handles himself, how he handles his family and how he handles himself in all aspects of being a champion... how he represents his culture and his people and how he represents MMA in general... I mean that guy is a true professional. I have nothing but good things to say about him... If you know him how can you not like him?"

Agreeing with Mendez, Mike Swick, a former UFC fighter, added that Kamaru Usman has and will always be a good "ambassador" for the sport. Swick believes that Usman has what is needed to be a champion. He said:

" I like Colby as a fighter, and he has the potential to win and he is a very tough fighter. But as champion what is he gonna do for the sport because he is on a stick...how long does a stick really last. When you look at a champion you kind of want the Khabibs and Usmans... "

Discussing Colby Covington, Javier Mendez mentioned that he, too, has his own unique appeal. However, according to Mendez, 'Chaos' creates controversy by playing a character.

Watch Javier Mendez's appearance on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast below:

Kamaru Usman is set to defend his title against Colby Covington at UFC 268

Kamaru Usman is set to return to action at UFC 268. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will be defending his title for the fifth time against Colby Covington.

The event will take place on November 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The pair first fought at UFC 245 in 2019. Usman emerged victorious thanks to a fifth-round TKO. However, Covington certainly gave the champ his toughest test to date and will be looking to dethrone him at next month's pay-per-view.

