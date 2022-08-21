"Champs f*** up sometimes" - Kamaru Usman releases statement minutes after losing welterweight belt to Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman lost his welterweight title to Leon Edwards via fifth-round knockout in the main event at UFC 278. The former champion released a statement in the immediate aftermath of his devastating loss.

Usman accepted that even champions tend to make mistakes and promised to bounce back with a vengeance. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' wrote on Twitter:

"Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!! #NGHTMR"

Usman was a heavy favorite going into his rematch against Edwards at UFC 278. 'Rocky' started off strong, landing jabs and also landing a surprise takedown on the former NCAA wrestler in the opening frame.

Just as people were hoping to be treated to an underdog win, Usman completely shifted the tide, going back to his signature wrestling-heavy approach. It was complete domination from 'The Nigerian Nightmare' there on as he smothered Edwards on the ground in every frame.

It seemed like the bout would end in a lopsided unanimous decision victory for Usman and the welterweight title wouldn't change hands. However, Edwards shocked the world by putting the former champion to sleep with a left head kick with less than a minute left in the fight.

Watch Edwards' highlight reel KO win below:

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports LEON EDWARDS WITH THE COMEBACK OF THE CENTURY. HEADKICK KO. OH MY GOOOOODNESSSSS. HE SENT HIM TO THE SHADOW REALM #UFC278 LEON EDWARDS WITH THE COMEBACK OF THE CENTURY. HEADKICK KO. OH MY GOOOOODNESSSSS. HE SENT HIM TO THE SHADOW REALM #UFC278 https://t.co/vnh5MLVERt

Dana White believes Kamaru Usman fought the perfect fight before getting knocked out

Kamaru Usman has often been criticized for adopting a lackluster approach to outpoint his opponents. The former welterweight champion used his signature clinch wrestling approach to dominate Leon Edwards in their UFC 278 title clash.

While Usman's foot stomps and knees to the back of the leg aren't fan-favorite styles, UFC president Dana White believes the former champion almost fought the perfect fight. The 53-year-old said at the UFC 278 post-fight presser:

"I thought that Usman fought the perfect fight. You think of everything that was on the line for Usman tonight. Usman fought with absolute and total confidence all night. It might not be the most fan-friendly style but he was landing big shots to the body, big shots to the head and elbows. He couldn't have fought a more perfect fight until the last minute."

Watch White's take on the UFC 278 headliner below:

The UFC boss also expressed interest in a rubber matchup between Usman and Edwards at the newly crowned champion's home country, England.

