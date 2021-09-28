Kamaru Usman reportedly surpasses Jon Jones as the UFC's pound-for-pound king in new rankings

Kamaru Usman has reportedly usurped the top pound-for-pound (P4P) spot from Jon Jones.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has reportedly emerged as the new king of the P4P rankings, according to TSN's Aaron Bronsteter. On Twitter, the MMA journalist posted a photo of the supposed update in the rankings with the caption:

"Kamaru Usman has supplanted Jon Jones as the top men's pound for pound fighter in the newly released UFC rankings."

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Kamaru Usman has supplanted Jon Jones as the top men's pound for pound fighter in the newly released UFC rankings. Kamaru Usman has supplanted Jon Jones as the top men's pound for pound fighter in the newly released UFC rankings. https://t.co/bCC2EBLJj6

Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz reposted the same image several minutes later. The MMA manager supported the initial report, posting:

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 It’s only one king in the jungle and he is right there this dumb ass media take them so long recognize this thank you for everyone who believes in him 🇳🇬🤛🏿 @USMAN84kg It’s only one king in the jungle and he is right there this dumb ass media take them so long recognize this thank you for everyone who believes in him 🇳🇬🤛🏿 @USMAN84kg https://t.co/Cl8Mr9VyC4

However, it's important to note that the UFC's official website hasn't reflected the reported changes as of publication. An adjustment in the P4P rankings makes sense as Usman has had back-to-back successful title defenses this year while Jones hasn't seen action since February 2020.

The former longtime light heavyweight champ is now second on the list. Jones is followed by featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski in third, middleweight king Israel Adesanya at number four and heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou in fifth place.

The last time Jones was in second place was during Khabib Nurmagomedov's run at the top of the lightweight division. However, 'Bones' reclaimed the top spot after the Dagestani's retirement was made official in March.

Dana White proclaims Kamaru Usman as new P4P king

UFC president Dana White believes there's no doubt Kamaru Usman is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world today. With 14 consecutive victories in the octagon, including four successful title defenses, Usman has solidified his claim for the spot, according to the UFC boss. In an interview with TSN, White claimed:

“When you talk about Usman – Usman is without a doubt the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world right now. I mean when you look at what this guy has done and how he’s done it. Not just who he’s fought but what he’s done to the people he’s fought."

White then enumerated what he thought were Usman's most impressive victories. He mentioned Usman's two victories over Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley, Rafael dos Anjos and Demian Maia.

