  • Kamaru Usman rips into Belal Muhammad for tirade against Jack Della Maddalena, compares UFC champion to Colby Covington

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Apr 03, 2025 20:48 GMT
Kamaru Usman takes aim at Belal Muhammad by comparing him to Colby Covington [Image courtesy: Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru &amp; Henry on YouTube, and Getty Images]
Kamaru Usman recently weighed in on the trash talk between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena and took aim at the UFC welterweight champion. He ripped into 'Remember The Name' for becoming what Colby Covington was after being critical.

Muhammad and Della Maddalena were involved in a back-and-forth exchange on social media after the welterweight champion made a remark about his travel situation for UFC 315. The comment was in reference to an event that the challenger canceled in which the organizer was seeking donations so that his entire team could travel to Montreal, Quebec, Canada for his title fight.

During the latest episode of Pound 4 Pound, Usman took aim at Muhammad for his trash talk toward Della Maddalena. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' also highlighted 'Remember The Name's antics and mentioned that he is adopting what he used to criticize Covington for when the latter was being awarded title shots:

"Hey, you want entertainment when you fly, Spirit Airlines is definitely gonna entertain you from what I've seen online... Like, maybe, what you say his name is? Obviously he know, Muhammad. Obviously he knows what that's like on there... For as much as you say you don't like [Colby] Covington for what Covington did to get to the top of the division and how he talks to people, you're not far from it right now."
Check out the full episode featuring Kamaru Usman's comments [22:32] below:

youtube-cover
Kamaru Usman shares thoughts on Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates

Kamaru Usman also shared his thoughts on the welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates, which was announced as the headliner for UFC on ESPN 66.

The bout came together on short notice after the original main event between Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jamahal Hill fell through.

During the aforementioned episode, Usman mentioned that he believes it is a great matchup and one that could propel the winner in the title picture:

"I think this is the perfect main event to slide in there... The winner of this fight definitely... these guys kind of throw their name back into the hat to where they're just a couple fights away from fighting for that UFC welterweight title." [16:43]

Edited by Gerard Crispin
