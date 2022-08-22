Kamaru Usman has been chasing the ghost of Georges St-Pierre - Chael Sonnen likens 'The Nigerian Nightmare's' career graph to 'GSP's' and claims the quest for the greatest welterweight has just begun

Kamaru Usman has placed himself alongside the greatest fighters in welterweight history via his UFC title reign. The comparison between him and Georges St-Pierre began to be mentioned some time ago. After Usman's loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278, Chael Sonnen believes the former champion has the opportunity to finally eclipse 'GSP' as the divisional GOAT.

The career paths of Usman and St-Pierre look far more comparable after the Nigerian-American's loss to Edwards, which leads to Sonnen's point. 'The American Gangster' brought up the great Canadian's incredible upset loss to Matt Serra at UFC 69 for the title, and how St-Pierre's comeback to reclaim the throne afterwards added to his greatness.

Sonnen feels that if Usman is similarly able to come back and win the title again, he will have given himself a good chance of surpassing St-Pierre as the divisional GOAT.

"Kamaru Usman, right or wrong, has been chasing the ghost of Georges St-Pierre. Very hard to compete with the memory of the most loved fighter ever, it's just hard. But Kamaru Usman finds himself now in the exact spot of the guy he's been chasing. Which is that he was upset and finished in a world title fight, and it wasn't supposed to happen. What does he do now?"

It is of Sonnen's opinion that the loss could serve Usman more in the long term than a victory over Leon Edwards would have. With a third fight looking to be booked by Dana White, it will be all to play for the next time Usman and Edwards face off.

Kamaru Usman promises to come back stronger after upset title defeat to Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman was on his way to another title defense against Leon Edwards, or so it seemed. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' rallied after losing the opening round and was looking on course to secure the win. That was until Edwards landed a pinpoint left high kick that knocked Usman out with less than a minute to go.

The former champion released a tweet following the loss, alluding to a stronger showing next time out:

"Champs f$ck up sometimes... but we bounce back and come with vengeance!!"

Usman experienced his first-ever loss in the UFC when he came up against Leon Edwards, and his response will be fascinating to observe. Many new contenders are coming up the rankings at welterweight. Even if Edwards can defend his belt against Usman, the likes of Khamzat Chimaev and Shavkat Rakhmonov are waiting in the wings.

