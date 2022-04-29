Thank Kamaru Usman for the headlines ahead of a fight no one is talking about - Ali Abdelaziz fires back at Canelo Alvarez

Manager extraordinaire Ali Abdelaziz recently offered his take on the developing feud between Canelo Alvarez and Kamaru Usman. He called upon the highly decorated boxer to express gratitude towards the UFC welterweight champion for helping him make headlines.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' and Alvarez recently found themselves engaged in a fiery back and forth on social media after the Mexican called out Abdelaziz for calling him a coward for ducking a fight against Usman.

Interestingly, the Dominance MMA CEO subsequently took a shot at Canelo Alvarez by claiming that his upcoming clash against Dmitry Bivol is a relatively small affair that has received no mainstream attention from the combat sports community.

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's post on Twitter right here:

"In the meantime thank you [Kamaru Usman] for the headlines ahead of a fight no one is talking about good luck champ next week."

Usman is currently coming off a successful title defense against Colby Covington in a rematch at UFC 268 back in November 2021. Usman managed to overcome 'Chaos' by way of unanimous decision over the course of five rounds.

As 'The Nigerian Nightmare' continues to lap fighters in the UFC's welterweight division, he is seemingly on the hunt for a bigger challenge. The challenge comes in the form of a fight against Canelo Alvarez.

A crossover fight against Alvarez will offer Usman the opportunity to settle the debate about who holds the mantle of the pound-for-pound greatest across all combat sports disciplines once and for all.

Kamaru Usman reveals what motivates him to get up every morning to train

In a recent interaction with MMA Junkie, Kamaru Usman offered fans some insight into what motivates him to leave a luxurious and successful life behind to partake in intense training sessions and fight camps.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' admitted that it was the desire to provide every opportunity to his daughter and all the luxuries that he never had growing up as a child that motivated him:

"I can actually motivate myself and it's my daughter I think. It's getting to understand, you know, the opportunity and the things that I'm presenting for I've done in order for her to enjoy or kind of be in a certain type of lifestyle, get a certain type of education, being in a certain type of system and those aren't necessarily the opportunities that I got. So I want to make sure that if that's what she wants to do, she can do anything."

Check out Usman's full interview below:

