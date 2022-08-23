"I'm very happy for Leon" - Kamaru Usman says Leon Edwards' journey reminds him of his own

Kamaru Usman exhibited class while discussing his UFC 278 knockout loss to Leon Edwards. The Nigerian-born star claimed that while he wants to recapture his welterweight throne from the Brit, he is happy for his rival.

There was not much bad blood going into the pair's rematch and they were both driven by the prospect of testing their skills against each other. The fight began with Edwards testing the mettle of Usman when he took him down for the first time in his UFC career. He quickly grabbed Usman's back to work a submission, which was defended successfully.

It looked like Usman was well on his way to making the sixth successful defense of his welterweight title, but Edwards pulled a left head kick out of the blue that flattened the 35-year-old.

Usman lost his welterweight title and dropped to No.4 on the men's pound-for-pound list.

Reacting to the loss while speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman said that Edwards' journey reminds him of his own, and claimed that he's happy for him:

''I like Leon. I've always liked Leon. I actually follow Leon on social media. He doesn't follow me, but I'm very happy for him. In a sense, of course not the same, but his journey reminds me of mine.''

'The Nigerian Nightmare' added that a rematch in London would be a big fight:

''This is great for his story, and this is greater for my story. We'll run it back. He's wanting to fight in London for a while. Now he's got it. It's a big one, a mega fight and I'm already excited about it.''

Kamaru Usman opens as big favorite for potential rematch against Leon Edwards

Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has opened up as a betting favorite over Leon Edwards as talks of a rematch between the pair are gaining momentum.

Going into UFC 278, Usman was the favorite to retain his belt and make the sixth successful defense of the title. He also had the opportunity to tie the record for the longest win streak in UFC history with former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

Usman convincingly won three out of four rounds and BetMGM had Usman as a massive -10000 favorite. However, Edwards spoiled the party and pulled off one of the biggest betting upsets in UFC history with a startling head-kick finish.

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards both have one victory over each other, which sets the stage for a huge trilogy fight. With UFC president Dana White suggesting the idea of a rubber match at Wembley Stadium, BetOnline released early odds for the fight.

Despite his loss at UFC 278, Usman opened as a -350 favorite, while Edwards remains a +285 underdog.

