"Marvel don't usually miss"- Kamaru Usman talks about his acting debut and his experience while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kamaru Usman recently shed light on his acting debut as well as his experience while filming his feature film role. 'The Nigerian Nightmare', is taking his talents to Hollywood. The 35-year-old will feature in the highly-anticipated Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

It’ll be a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Black Panther. Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne, and Michaela Coel are some of the notable actors who’ll star in the sequel. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie is expected to be released on November 11.

During this week’s UFC 278 media day event, Kamaru Usman notably addressed his acting debut. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ admitted that acting is a different field, adding that it isn’t easy to work 14 hours a day as most actors do. He suggested that while you generally presume working as an actor is easy, it’s only after you go through the actual experience that you realize how tough the profession is.

Furthermore, Usman highlighted that he was blessed to work with several amazing actors and actresses. With regards to the ‘Black Panther’ sequel and his role in it, Usman stated:

“So, a lot of respect for them. I think it’s going to be an incredible movie. Director Ryan [Coogler], an amazing director, and I think – you never know what they cut at the end. So, hopefully, my scenes stay in there. So, fingers crossed."

"But if they cut it the way that they know how, I think it’s going to be a fantastic movie. I think it’s going to take you on an emotional rollercoaster. But, all in all, fantastic. Marvel don’t usually miss. So, we’ll see.” Usman jestingly added, “All you DC fans, don’t come at me.”

Watch Usman discuss the topic at 18:04 in the video below:

Kamaru Usman is on the cusp of a rare achievement at UFC 278

UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman is scheduled to defend his title in a rematch against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20. Usman beat 'Rocky' via unanimous decision in 2015 and has vowed to go 2-0 against the dangerous UK MMA stalwart.

Yet another feat that Usman will accomplish should he beat Edwards at UFC 278, is tying the legendary Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive UFC wins (16). The consensus is that a win at UFC 278 would solidify Usman’s status as an all-time great in the sport of MMA. Nevertheless, that’ll be easier said than done, as many expect Edwards to be Usman’s toughest matchup in his title reign thus far.

Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards

Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold

José Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili This Saturday at #UFC278 !!Kamaru Usman vs Leon EdwardsPaulo Costa vs Luke RockholdJosé Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili This Saturday at #UFC278!!🏆 Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards👊 Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold💥 José Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili https://t.co/Le6ICXxMPD

