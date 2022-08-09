"If it's not enough, I'll find something for it to be enough" - Kamaru Usman on how he channeled Michael Jordan's killer mindset to help him knock Jorge Masvidal out

Kamaru Usman, the reigning UFC welterweight champion and consensus No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, has solidified his standing as one of the best fighters on the planet with his recent performances. Perhaps the most resounding win of his career so far is his sensational knockout victory over Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 261 last year.

UFC @ufc



[ 🗓 It’s that time of the year! We’re kicking off #UFCHonors 2021 with the first nominee for Fan Choice KO of the year - @Usman84kg at UFC 261 #UFCHonors | Presented By @ToyoTires 🗓 It’s that time of the year! We’re kicking off #UFCHonors 2021 with the first nominee for Fan Choice KO of the year - @Usman84kg at UFC 261 👊[ 🏆 #UFCHonors | Presented By @ToyoTires ] https://t.co/JKlNQV7KHI

In a recent appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, Usman was asked whether he emulated Michael Jordon’s killer mindset when facing an opponent, to which his reply was:

“I do a little bit of that sometimes, I do a little bit of that. So if it’s not enough, I’ll find something for it to be enough, I’ll find it. And in Masvidal, it was more of a respect, like he talked all this game like, ‘Yeah, I’m the best striker, I’m the best boxer, I’m the best this, I’m the best that, I can beat that dude on any given day.'"

Usman went on to explain how after his first win against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 in 2020, a slow-paced decision win, he requested a second fight to show the world that he was the better fighter.

“So I asked for the fight, the second time, I was the champion, I didn’t have to fight again, that’s what I asked for, I said, ‘No, I want that, I want him, you wanted time to be able to train, here’s your time.' And I gave him that time that’s when we fought in Jacksonville and it wasn’t, I could have dominated him like I did the first time, take him down, held him down in his face, I wanted to send him to the shadow realm.”

Watch the complete interview below:

Kamaru Usman will return to the octagon at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman recorded three title defenses in 2021, beating Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington to cement his status as the UFC's pound-for-pound king.

A hand injury has prevented 'The Nigerian Nightmare' from being as active as he would have liked in 2022. Nevertheless, he is set to return later this month when he locks horns with Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278 in Salt Lake City.

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards squared off for the first time way back in 2015, on the preliminary card of a Fight Night event. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' emerged victorious on that occasion, winning via unanimous decision after putting on a wrestling clinic.

Seven years removed from their first meeting, the welterweight duo will run it back at the upcoming pay-per-view, with UFC gold on the line. Edwards' only loss in the UFC is to Usman and the Englishman will be eager to exact his revenge. Meanwhile, Usman will be looking to continue lapping the welterweight division, which sets himself up for bigger and more lucrative opportunities down the line.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik