"He could do himself some harm" - Kamaru Usman should not try to prove his striking against Leon Edwards, says Alexander Volkanovski

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes that Kamaru Usman could do himself harm if he attempts to showcase his striking against Leon Edwards in their rematch at UFC 278 this weekend.

In an interview on the mainevent YouTube channel, Volkanovski noted that Usman is a well-rounded fighter and goes into the fight as the clear favorite, but insisted he has to be careful on the feet against Edwards.

"Usman is very well-rounded. He has shown that he can stand with the best of them. But, I think Usman can get it done purely because he's well-rounded. If he really thinks he's going to go out there and want to really prove his striking abilities and stuff, he could do himself some harm that way. I think he should show all his skill set and why he's up there on the pound-for-pound list. You don't have to just be a good striker, you want to be well-rounded and he definitely is."

Usman has dominated every opponent that has come his way since entering the UFC. Since winning the welterweight belt in 2019 at UFC 235, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has successfully defended the title on five occasions, including two wins against Jorge Masvidal and two over Colby Covington.

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards is riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak since his last loss to the champion back in 2015. The Brit has been out of action for a while, but returns straight into a title fight, with him aiming to avenge defeat and win his first-ever belt in the UFC.

'Big' John McCarthy joins Alexander Volkanovski in warning Kamaru Usman

Usman's wrestling pedigree brought him to prominence, but his recent win against Colby Covington and a brutal KO victory over Masvidal have shown that he is just as good in the striking department.

However, former UFC referee John McCarthy, during an episode of his Weighing In podcast, advised that the champion should avoid being the "striker" against Edwards and should stick to the basics instead.

"If Usman decides to be the striker in this fight, he's making a mistake. That's a mistake he does not need to lead himself down to, he needs to be the complete mixed martial artist. You've beat him before, go back to that blueprint because it worked the first time."

Edwards has revealed that his last loss to Kamaru Usman helped him hone his skills further and that he is better prepared to face the champion at UFC 278. The event is set to take place this Saturday, August 20, at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

