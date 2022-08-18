"This is a mixed martial artist vs. a boxer-wrestler" - Leon Edwards discusses the one factor that will help him beat Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Leon Edwards recently weighed in on his upcoming welterweight title fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

Edwards is all set to face 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in the main event of UFC 278. The event is scheduled for August 20 at the Vivint Arena in Utah. In this fight, 'Rocky' will attempt to dethrone Usman and taint his perfect record in the promotion.

In the UFC 278 Pre-Fight Interview with BT Sport, Edwards discussed his upcoming title clash against Usman. Edwards claimed that his "IQ" and "decision making" skills in the octagon will prove to be the deal breaker against his showdown against the reigning champ.

Drawing parallels between him and Usman, Leon Edwards said:

"I am a mixed martial artist and my IQ in octagon, my decision making in octagon will get a difference. It's not a striker-wrestler match. This is a mixed martial artist vs. a boxer-wrestler which is what he is. I just feel skill for skill, I am the better fighter."

You can check out Edwards discussing his upcoming matchup with BT Sport below:

Confident Leon Edwards wants to fight Jorge Masvidal after dethroning champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

During a recent press conference, UFC welterweight title contender Leon Edwards revealed who he plans to fight if he wins the title from 'The Nigerian Nightmare.' The No.2 welterweight expressed interest in facing Jorge Masvidal in his first title defense.

Speaking to Timothy Wheaton from Sportskeeda MMA, the 30-year-old Brit said:

"I would love to have Masvidal, you know. But, he needs to get wins. Let him get one win. Then imagine, like, him being back in London — like to headline London for the title, I'll give him the shot, you know. Just to show people that this man is nowhere near my level."

Check out Edwards talk about his first title defense at the 9:46 mark of the video below:

Edwards calling out Masivdal is no surprise to people. The two have been at odds with each other for quite some time since their infamous backstage brawl at a UFC event in London back in 2019.

Masvidal was accused of throwing multiple punches at Edwards during the incident, and the two have been thrashtalking each other ever since.

Edited by Aditya Singh