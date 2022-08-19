"It might be a short night for him"- Kamaru Usman warns Leon Edwards to not underestimate him due to his injuries

Kamaru Usman issued a warning to Leon Edwards after the latter’s recent claims regarding the champion’s injury issues. Edwards recently asserted that although he hasn’t competed as frequently as Usman has over the past few years, it’s likely that it is a blessing in disguise.

‘Rocky’ noted that the lengthy layoffs have given him time to sharpen his skills. He also pointed out that Usman has competed consistently but has been in multiple wars. Furthermore, Edwards alluded to the fact that Usman has dealt with multiple injuries as of late.

Taking that point forward, the UK MMA stalwart emphasized that Usman’s body is breaking down and that now is the perfect time to fight and beat him. Not one to be outdone, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has now fired back at ‘Rocky.’

In an interview with BT Sport, Usman revealed that he was dealing with serious injury issues before his first fight against Edwards in 2015. However, he warned Edwards not to underestimate him due to his battles against injury issues. Usman stated:

“I was dealing with some things. I was dealing with an injury, which I thought was a career-ending injury, right before I fought Leon the first time. And I didn’t think I was going to make it to where I am now. So, I do hear like, recently hearing reports of Leon saying, ‘Oh, his body’s breaking down, and I’m going to get him. You know, he’s older now…’”

Usman continued:

"No. Body was hurt before, then. And I did that then. Now, I’m wiser, and I’m smart, and I’ve trained much, much smarter. Which is why I’ve gotten the results that I’ve gotten. So, I’m hoping he’s not thinking that because if he is, it might be a short night for him.”

Watch Usman discuss the topic at 4:16 in the video below:

Kamaru Usman on a potential fight with Khamzat Chimaev after Leon Edwards clash at UFC 278

Reigning UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman is scheduled to defend his belt in a rematch against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20. Usman, who beat Edwards via unanimous decision in 2015, is supremely confident about going 2-0 against him.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, Usman recently addressed a possible future matchup against undefeated MMA superstar Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 278. He believes the Chimaev matchup would make him "get up for it" more than his UFC 278 fight against Edwards.

Moreover, drawing parallels between his first fight against arch-rival Colby Covington and a potential Chimaev matchup, Usman admitted that he ought to have the ability to restrain himself rather than get lost in the hype of the fight.

Watch Usman’s interview below:

Edited by Akshay Saraswat