How close did Kamaru Usman come to breaking Anderson Silva's winning streak in the UFC?

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is one of the most dominant fighters in the promotion's history.

However, with the K.O. loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278, 'The Nigerian Nightmare's' terrific fifteen-fight UFC win streak has finally been broken. Usman's win streak stands one win shy of Anderson Silva's sixteen consecutive wins.

Just shows you how hard it is to win that many fights in a row. Kamaru Usman was one minute away from tying Anderson Silva's UFC record of 16 straight wins. His streak ends at 15.Just shows you how hard it is to win that many fights in a row. #UFC278 Kamaru Usman was one minute away from tying Anderson Silva's UFC record of 16 straight wins. His streak ends at 15.Just shows you how hard it is to win that many fights in a row. #UFC278

The Nigerian-born American mixed martial artist debuted professionally for the UFC at the Ultimate Fighter 21 Finale against Hyder Hassan. Usman won the bout via second-round submission.

Five of Usman's fifteen wins were title defenses.

On the other hand, the Brazilian debuted for the American promotion at UFC Fight Night 5 against Chris Leben. 'The Spider' won the event with a knockout, just forty-nine seconds into the fight.

Silva then went on to register another fifteen consecutive victories before tasting defeat at the hands of Chris Weidman at UFC 162. The Brazilian lost the fight via second-round K.O.

Watch Anderson Silva getting knocked out by Chris Weidman below:

Adding to his already impressive stats, ten wins in 'The Spiders' sixteen-fight win streak were middleweight championship title defenses.

When Kamaru Usman revealed his GOAT list

During a recent interview with Brett Okamoto from ESPN MMA, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman revealed his MMA GOAT list.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' named former middleweight champion Anderson Silva, former light heavyweight champ Jon Jones, former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre and former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz as his favorites.

Watch Kamaru Usman reveal his MMA GOAT list below:

Anderson Silva is currently 34-11 as a mixed martial artist. He has fought under both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions in the UFC. 'The Spider' also boasts ten successful title defenses during his reign as champion.

Jon Jones is currently 26 and 1 with 1 no contest in his pro-MMA career. The American has eleven successful title defenses during his two title reigns. 'Bones' is currently gearing up for a heavyweight debut.

At the time of retirement, Georges St-Pierre had amassed a record of 26 wins and 2 losses. The Canadian mixed martial artist has a total of nine successful title defenses.

Dominick Cruz currently holds a pro-MMA record of 24-4. The former two-time bantamweight champion had three successful title defenses.

