How many title defenses does Jon Jones have in the UFC?

Jon Jones has enjoyed a long and successful stint in the combat sports circuit. The light heavyweight kingpin has undoubtedly done it all, racking up an impressive eleven title defenses through his time in the UFC's light heavyweight division.

'Bones' consolidated his position at the pinnacle of the world's premier MMA promotion with each progressing fight after dethroning Mauricio Rua way back in March 2011.

Jon Jones' name was etched in UFC folklore as his triumph over the Brazilian made him the youngest champion in the promotion's history at 23 years and 242 days, a record that stands resolute to this day.

Little did we know that Jon Jones' fight against 'Shogun' was only a gateway to more tremendous success. The American went on to record a massive tally of successful title defenses against the likes of Alexander Gustafsson, Chael Sonnen, Lyoto Machida, and more.

Jon Jones' greatest titular feud

Jon Jones has been one of the most controversial fighters in the UFC and tends to rub his contemporaries the wrong way, birthing rivalries rife with hostility.

When it comes to combat sports, bad blood and feuds more often than not mean good business.

Concerning scalps on his belt, Jon Jones has managed to secure a number of them. However, the best of them resulted from massive feuds and bad blood, and none have been sweeter than that with Daniel Cormier.

The Jones vs. Cormier feud left fans thirsting for more

Only a handful of rivalries, if any, have managed to recreate the hold that the DC-Bones rivalry had on fans and officials. Daniel Cormier was to Jon Jones what Joe Frazier was to Muhammad Ali.

The nemeses have shared the octagon, harsh words, and even banter in a feud that has lasted for over a decade.

The pair have shared the cage on two occasions, with Jon Jones emerging triumphant each time. However, Jones' second victory over 'DC' at UFC 214 was overturned owing to a failed drug test soon after the former bagged a TKO win, .

The no-contest result of Cormier vs. Jones 2 left a sour taste in the fans' mouths, for it was a rather anti-climactic end to what has been one of the greatest feuds to have transpired in the UFC.

Jon Jones' decision to vacate the light heavyweight title and DC's announcement to hang his gloves up after losing to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 leaves the result of this rivalry open to the interpretation of fans.

Which title defense would you rate as Jon Jones' best? Let us know in the comments!

