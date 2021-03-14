Does Jon Jones have a no contest fight in his UFC record?

Jon Jones' near-perfect MMA record has been interrupted by one loss via disqualification and one no contest.

The sole loss Jon Jones has suffered in his career was to Matt Hamill at UFC's The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights Finale in 2009, where 'Bones' got himself disqualified by landing illegal elbows on his opponent. Following the loss, Jon Jones went on a 13-fight winning streak, for the most part of which he was also the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

However, his streak was broken at UFC 214 against Daniel Cormier because of a positive drug test. Jon Jones' initial victory was overturned by the California State Athletic Commission from a win to a no contest.

Why was Jon Jones' win at UFC 214 overturned?

Jon Jones fought Daniel Cormier for the first time at UFC 182 in January, 2015. 'Bones' picked up a decision win with 49-46 across the board. With three takedowns in the bout, Jon Jones also became the first person to take DC down inside the octagon.

Jon Jones was supposed to fight DC in a rematch at UFC 200 after a brief suspension period, but was soon flagged for a drug violation. The rematch finally took place more than two years after their first contest.

UFC 214 on July 29, 2017 saw Jon Jones take on Daniel Cormier. He secured a clinical knockout win with a brutal head kick followed by a barrage of ground-and-pound offense.

Return of the King: Jon Jones Head Kick Dethrones Daniel Cormier in #UFC214 Main Event https://t.co/METLYVBRaM pic.twitter.com/GezatFv6tK — Sherdog by Mandatory (@sherdogdotcom) July 30, 2017

The win brought the 205-pounds belt back around Jon Jones' waist, but the joy of victory was to be short-lived for 'Bones'.

In August, it was announced that an 'A' sample of Jon Jones collected a day before the fight tested positive for a banned substance called Turinabol. Jones was put on provisional suspension, and once sample 'B' came back positive as well, CSAC announced the overturning of the result to a no contest.

Jon Jones was subsequently stripped of the light heavyweight title and the belt was returned to Daniel Cormier by Dana White.

However, a positive drug report is not the only time a result has been announced as a no contest. This Saturday's UFC Vegas 21 saw two fights being waived off in this manner, one of which was the main event bout.

Leon Edwards accidentally eyepoked Belal Muhammad in the headliner, causing referee Herb Dean to intervene and call the fight off. Before that, Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart was also announced a no contest because of an illegal knee by the former.

Eryk Anders apologized to Darren Stewart for the illegal knee that led to their #UFCVegas21 bout being declared a No Decision.



(via @erykanders) pic.twitter.com/9sf80A4qRy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 14, 2021