Kana eager to showcase 'the strength of Japanese martial artists' on loaded ONE 172 inside Saitama Super Arena

Kana Morimoto is grateful for the world title opportunity that ONE Championship has given to her on March 23 at ONE 172, as she will challenge Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom for her ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

Ad

What makes this match even more special for Kana is that she is the only female Japanese fighter on the card, which will take place in front of his home fans at the packed Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ad

Trending

'Krusher Queen' stated the importance of this bout to her during a recent interview with ONE Championship:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I'm honestly happy to be part of this event, where Japan's top athletes are fighting. I'm also the only female Japanese athlete in the event, which makes it even more special for me."

The 32-year-old contender added that it is now her responsibility to put on a strong performance on the global stage, she continued:

Ad

"I believe this is a great opportunity to showcase Japanese female athletes to the world, and I feel a strong responsibility to demonstrate the strength of Japanese martial artists on this stage"

Kana explains the different atmosphere that Saitama Super Arena possesses

In the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, the Team Aftermath-affiliated athlete also explained how different it is to fight inside the legendary halls of the Saitama Super Arena based on her previous experience.

Ad

She also stated that it is a big capacity crowd, and she wants to soak everything on fight night:

"I've fought twice before at Saitama Super Arena, and it's such a huge venue with a massive crowd. The atmosphere is completely different, and I want to enjoy everything about it."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. The event goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.