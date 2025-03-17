“The atmosphere is completely different” - Kana says nothing else compares to fighting in the historic halls of Saitama Super Arena

Kana Morimoto is excited to head back to her home country to once again perform live in front of her friends and family. Kana made a name for herself within the hallowed walls of the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan as a former K-1 athlete.

And now, the 32-year-old will head back to the historic venue as a ONE Championship fighter for the very first time. Speaking to the promotion in a recent pre-fight interview, Kana talked about the emotions she is feeling heading into her return to Saitama.

'Krusher Queen' said:

"I've fought twice before at Saitama Super Arena, and it's such a huge venue with a massive crowd. The atmosphere is completely different, and I want to enjoy everything about it."

Of course, this next fight for Kana isn't just any fight. It's a fight for the coveted ONE Championship gold, and the 32-year-old Team Aftermath representative is ready to do anything and everything in her power to take home the 26-pound belt.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Kana Morimoto back in action.

Kana Morimoto to challenge Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom for kickboxing gold at ONE 172

Kana Morimoto is set to challenge Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom for the ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The event will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on global pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

