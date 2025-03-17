“I’ll grow one day at a time” - Kana wraps up training camp, plans to work on the finer details during ONE 172’s fight week

Kana Morimoto has wrapped up her months-long training camp ahead of the biggest fight of her career.

The Japanese superstar will challenge Phetjeeja for the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on Sunday at the iconic Saitama Super Arena.

Taking to Instagram, the multi-time kickboxing world champion revealed she was done with her training camp just before ONE 172's fight week commenced in Tokyo.

Kana stated that she would dedicate fight week to perfecting her game plan and studying Phetjeeja to a tee.

"I did all my training with full energy. I was able to complete all of my training with 120% concentration and without injury. Thank you to Omiyaji-san for helping me grow stronger. @iamcoachleroy Thanks again for the great S&C training💪🏾 Even though I feel like giving up sometimes, I can spend every day without a single mistake thanks to the strongest champion in history," posted Kana Morimoto.

She added:

"I'm grateful to ONE Champion ship for giving me this opportunity. Thanks to the cooperation and support of so many people, I was able to practice and recover well every day🙏🏽 From here on, I'll continue to recover, visualize, lose weight, and adjust my hydration. I'll keep making small adjustments every day until the day of the match, I'll grow one day at a time for the next week and increase my chances of winning."

Kana is often regarded as one of the greatest Japanese kickboxers in history, and she has a trophy cabinet to back up her lofty reputation.

The 32-year-old held multiple titles in KRUSH and K-1 Kickboxing before she arrived at ONE Championship in December 2024.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Kana anticipates an all-out brawl against Phetjeeja at ONE 172

Kana is never one to back down from a fight, and she expects an all-out barnburner when she challenges Phetjeeja for the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kana said she and Phetjeeja have the power and aggression to send anyone to the shadow realm once the opening bell rings.

"I want to fight in a way that I can win the belt for sure. I think it will be a fight where both of us will score knockdowns."

