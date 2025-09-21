Kana feels her back is against the wall in Stamp Fairtex showdown at ONE 173: “I have to take this seriously”

Former multi-time K-1 kickboxing champion ‘Krusher Queen’ Kana Morimoto of Japan knows she has a monumental challenge before her when she steps into the Circle opposite former three-sport world titleholder Stamp Fairtex of Thailand at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.The Japanese veteran finds herself in a very important position after a recent setback against reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.Now facing another elite opponent in the former atomweight MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai world champion Stamp, Kana understands the stakes involved in this crucial matchup at home in Tokyo. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReflecting on her current situation, Morimoto told ONE Championship:&quot;After Phetjeeja last time, now I'm fighting Stamp. To face back-to-back ONE superstars is exciting as a fighter. But if I lose again, it'll be two in a row and I'll be on the edge, so I have to take this seriously and win.&quot;Kana and Stamp will figure in an all-important atomweight kickboxing clash, and ‘Krusher Queen’ feels like her back is against the wall in a must-win situation.Kana Morimoto will be looking to finish Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173‘Krusher Queen’ Kana Morimoto won’t leave anything at the hands of the judges when she faces off with former three-sport champ Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.Kana will be looking to finish the Thai megastar in her highly anticipated comeback fight.She told media at the ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo:“I know that she is also coming back from her injury, and I know that I have a very strong [opponent]. My strong point is to knock out, KO, but I think we could have a good fight, and let’s do our best in November so I’m looking forward to this.”ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will go down live at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16. Fans in North America can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch this blockbuster event live.