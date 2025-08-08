Kana Morimoto says last loss in front of fans in Japan still lingers: “My fight with Phetjeeja changed me”

Kana Morimoto has opened up about the lasting impact of her unanimous decision defeat to Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom at ONE 172 in March, admitting the loss transformed her approach to competition.The Japanese striker put up an inspiring fight in front of her home fans at Saitama Super Arena but was simply outclassed by the reigning ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion after five grueling rounds.'Krusher Queen' absorbed significant punishment from Phetjeeja's vicious boxing combinations, even getting wobbled by a thunderous right hand in the fourth frame.&quot;My fight with Phetjeeja changed me,&quot; Kana admitted to ONE Championship. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNow, the 33-year-old Team Aftermath representative seeks redemption with a signature performance against fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.The Thai megastar returns from a lengthy injury layoff, providing the perfect opportunity for Kana to bounce back in spectacular fashion on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.&quot;Stamp loves to trade, and I'm ready to stand and bang with her. I'll be looking for the knockout,&quot; Kana declared.Kana stresses magnitude of Stamp showdownThe significance of facing former three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex is not lost on Kana Morimoto, who understands this could be a career-defining moment in the world's largest martial arts organization.Stamp holds the unique distinction of being the only fighter in combat sports history to capture world titles in kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA within the same promotion.&quot;Losing at the last Japan event still eats at me. That's why this fight means so much. I want to show everyone who supports me what it looks like to win here. It's also a chance to push women's martial arts in Japan to new heights,&quot; Kana stressed.The confidence radiating from the Japanese veteran suggests she has learned valuable lessons from her title challenge against Phetjeeja. At ONE 173, ‘Krusher Queen’ is ready to showcase an evolved version of herself against one of the promotion’s biggest stars.For the latest developments about ONE 173, follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship.