Kana Morimoto says mystique of Saitama Super Arena cannot be quantified:  "It's hard to explain"

Kana Morimoto is at a loss for words, knowing that her first world title bout under the ONE Championship banner will unfold at one of the most iconic venues in martial arts history.

The 32-year-old Japanese slugger will challenge Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom for the Thai heroine's ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172, which is set to take place at the fabled Saitama Super Arena in Japan this Sunday, March 23.

Since its grand opening in 2000, the 36,500-capacity location has been a battleground for countless combat sports events, witnessing athletes from various martial arts disciplines etch their names in history with career-defining victories.

For Kana, the experience of competing inside the renowned structure is difficult to quantify as it represents a rare and special privilege.

She said this in an interview with ONE:

"The Saitama Super Arena is the venue for major martial arts events. It's hard to explain. When a fight happens there, the atmosphere is incredible, and the cheers from the crowd are unbelievably loud."

However, Kana is no stranger to strutting her wares inside the Saitama Super Arena. She has already fought there twice, emerging victorious on both occasions.

Now, as she prepares to face Phetjeeja at ONE 172, Kana aims to keep her flawless record inside the arena intact by taking home 26 pounds of gold.

Kana Morimoto to enjoy hometown advantage at ONE 172

Kana Morimoto may be entering her world title bout against Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom at ONE 172 as the challenger, but she holds a unique advantage over the defending champion — a home crowd firmly in her corner.

For Kana, the roar of her compatriots serves as an extra fuel in her quest for victory:

"It's hard to put into words, but when the arena is packed, it gets insanely exciting."

