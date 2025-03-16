Kana says her "nerves completely disappear" every time she steps inside ONE Championship's Circle

Upcoming ONE atomweight kickboxing world title challenger Kana Morimoto has admitted that she feels nervous whenever she fights, especially when the majority of the crowd are Japanese fans.

The Japanese star shared this during her recent talk with ONE Championship by saying:

"No matter where I fight, I always feel some level of nerves, and fighting in front of so many Japanese athletes also makes me nervous."

However, 'Krusher Queen' claimed that once she is locked inside the Circle against her opponent and hears the opening bell, her nerves fade away, as she continued:

"I'm most nervous during the walkout. But once I step into the ring and the [bell] sounds, all my nerves completely disappear."

The Japanese striking star is ready to maximize her first world title opportunity on March 23 at ONE 172, where she challenges reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja for her 26-pound golden belt.

Kana never hesitated to fight Phetjeeja for the world title once it was offered to her

In another juncture of her interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, the Team Aftermath representative said that she never had second thoughts about fighting Phetjeeja for the championship belt because she wanted to maximize the opportunity offered to her.

Kana quickly accepted the match right away and even complimented 'The Queen' by stating:

"When I first heard about the offer to fight against Phetjeeja, I was honestly surprised at how quickly the opportunity came. But since the chance is here, I wanted to seize it and take on this challenge. I see her as a perfect fighter, and I'm really looking forward to the fight."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

