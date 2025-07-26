  • home icon
Kang Ji Won leaving no stone unturned in training camp for Ryugo Takeuchi: “I give it my all”

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 26, 2025 03:15 GMT
Kang Ji Won and Ryugo Takeuchi. [Images courtesy from ONE Championship and Ryugo Takeuchi
Kang Ji Won and Ryugo Takeuchi. [Images courtesy: ONE Championship and @k2rockstar999 on Instagram]

South Korean standout 'Mighty Warrior' Kang Ji Won goes to war against Japanese warrior Ryugo Takeuchi in a heavyweight MMA banger at ONE Fight Night 34, and the former is ready to make the most of this colossal showdown on Friday, Aug. 1.

The Wang Ho fighter steps inside the Circle for the first time in 2025, looking to get back to winning ways after yet another defeat on the global stage in July last year.

Despite early struggles to overcome his defeat to Kirill Grishenko, Kang Ji Won is fully locked in the present and knows what he has to do to secure the all-important 'W' against the man standing across from him inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, next week.

"I’m good with my movement, capitalizing on my speed while maintaining the pace. I feel like I still have much to work on, though. Because I never feel content, I give it my all in making sure I put sufficient time and effort into every aspect of fighting," the 29-year-old told ONE Championship ahead of fight night.
Should all go to plan, fans can expect a knockout from the South Korean MMA fighter on ONE's latest American primetime spectacle.

Kang has, after all, wrapped up all seven of his career wins inside the distance, which includes four knockouts of Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif, Paul Elliott, Amir Aliakbari, and Mehdi Barghi.

Kang Ji Won dissects Takeuchi's style leading up to ONE Fight Night 34

In the same interview with the promotion, Kang Ji Won revealed that he has been extensively studying Takeuchi's past fights for their ONE Fight Night 34 showdown.

He, however, hasn't been too impressed by his opposite number's arsenal.

"Based on the tapes that I've seen, Ryugo Takeuchi tends to come in strong at the beginning. As long as I am careful at the start, I don't see much difficulty moving forward with the fight," he continued.
Find out if his match-winning knockout power can give him the edge against Takeuchi when the two square off at ONE Fight Night 34. The entire card will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime, for free on Friday, Aug. 1.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
