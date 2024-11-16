Katie Taylor’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, banned from attending post-fight press conference before ultimatum resolves issue

Katie Taylor secured a narrow decision victory over Amanda Serrano in a Fight of the Year contender on the undercard for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson on Nov. 16. The fight's result caused drama online, with many believing the Puerto Rican deserved to have her hand raised.

But the drama did not stop there for team Taylor, as footage has emerged of her team being barred from attending the post-fight press conference. An ultimatum from her coach was then given to the people running the event, and eventually, the light-welterweight champion, along with her promoter and coach, were allowed on stage.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to X by @boxingkindmedia, where Taylor's coach can be heard saying:

"Are you joking? Are you out of your mind? Everyone else gets three people up [on stage]. Don't be that full of s**t. Three people go up or not at all. Come on, big boy. Make your decision. Make the decision, three goes up or not at all. Your call. Very simple. Make it, come on big boy."

Check out the incident with Katie Taylor's team below:

Given the competitive nature of both of Taylor's fights with Serrano, there are calls for the pair to face off in a trilogy bout, but there are no indications whether or not 'KT' would be interested in doing so.

Eddie Hearn explains backstage drama after Katie Taylor's win over Amanda Serrano

Eddie Hearn, Katie Taylor's longtime promoter, has shed light on the reasons why he and the rest of the light-welterweight champion's team were initially barred from attending the post-fight press conference.

The Matchroom Boxing chairman spotlighted tensions between himself and Amanda Serrano's promotional team, headed by Nakisa Bidarian, who works hand-in-hand with Jake Paul's promotional company.

He was interviewed by Boxing News following the fight and said this:

"I had words with Nakisa after the fight because I felt there was a lot of disrespectful things said about Katie during the fight... Unfortunately it hasn't all been plain sailing, I mean you just saw in the presser there."

He continued:

"They said only Katie Taylor's allowed. Everyone else's teams were allowed up, but I'm not allowed up at the press conference. So the team said, 'Alright we won't do it.' And then we just went up... I said to Nakisa in the ring, 'You've done a great job, amazing promotion. Just becayse I don't like the main event, don't take that personally.'"

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (1:23):

