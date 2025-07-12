Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3: Full results

Most Valuable Promotions' (MVP) all-women card, headlined by Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3, delivered stunning knockouts and displays of grit and technical prowess at Madison Square Garden in New York.

When the curtains fell on the event, Jake Paul helmed MVP etched its name into the history book, setting a Guinness World Record for having the most titles on the line in a single night.

Main event: Super lightweight - Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3

The main event of the night surprised many. While previous meetings between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano were all-out slugfests, this time around both fighters were measured in there approach, prioritizing distance management and counter punching.

This led to 10 very close and tactical rounds, where both fighters had their moments. Taylor, however, fared better in the later rounds, connecting with her counters. In the end, both fighters landed 70 punches each in the fight, a far cry from their previous encounters.

Judges Nicolas Esnault and Steve Weisfeld scored the fight 97-93 in favor of the Irishwoman, while Mark Lyson had the fight a 95-95 draw, granting Taylor a majority decision win, helping her retain the undisputed super lightweight titles.

Official result: Katie Taylor def. Amanda Serrano via majority decision. (97-93,97-93, 95-95)

Check out Katie Taylor celebrate her win below:

Co-main event: Super featherweight - Alycia Baumgardner vs. Jennifer Miranda

Alycia Baumgardner sure did break a sweat as she went toe-to-toe against Jennifer Miranda at the MSG. Baumgardner was a staggering -2500 favorite coming into the event, but as the fight began, the underdog Miranda truly kept the champion on her toes.

While 'The Bomb' ultimately retained her undisputed super featherweight titles, the 31-year-old was far from fully satisfied with her performance.

Official result: Alycia Baumgardner def. Jennifer Miranda via unanimous decision. (98-92, 98,92, 97-93)

Watch Alycia Baumgardner celebrate her win below:

Super middleweight - Shadasia Green vs. Savannah Marshall

Since signing with MVP, Shadasia Green has made huge strides in her game. In the last few years, the 35-year-old has evolved herself from a brawler to a technically skilled pugilist.

Earlier tonight, Green rallied back in the later rounds to make up for a point deduction she suffered against Savannah Marshall for excessive clinching. 'The Sweet Terminator' ultimately claimed a split decision to become a unified super middleweight champion. She now holds the IBF and WBO titles.

Official result: Shadasia Green def. Savannah Marshall via split decision. (95-94, 96-93, 93-96)

Super bantamweight - Ellie Scotney vs. Yamileth Mercado

Ellie Scotney looks terrific tonight. With crisp inside boxing, the English fighter outclassed Yamileth Mercado en route to a unanimous decision win. The 27-year-old also looked much quicker than her opponent.

She now holds the IBF, IBO, WBC, and WBO bantamweight titles.

Official decision: Ellie Scotney def. Yamileth Mercado via unanimous decision. (100-90, 98-92, 98-92)

Bantamweight - Cherneka Johnson vs. Shurretta Metcalf

Cherneka Johnson dominated Shurretta Metcalf in their fight. The Australian dropped her opponent in the fourth round, prompting the ring-side physician and the referee to check on Metcalf twice.

The fight was ultimately called in the ninth round, granting Johnson a TKO win. 'Sugar Neekz Johnson' is now an undisputed bantamweight champion, making her the only one to claim the honor in the four-belt era.

Official result: Cherneka Johnson def. Shurretta Metcalf via TKO (0:02 of Round 9)

Super lightweight - Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica Camara

The super lightweight clash between Chantelle Cameron and Jessica Camara produced what could be Katie Taylor's next challenge. Cameron, who already holds a win over Taylor, had a bit of a rough start this time around as Camara put the pressure early.

However, as the rounds progressed, Camara's intensity faded. This enabled her opponent to make a comeback with efficient jabs and hard inside shots to win on the scorecards. Cameron is now the interim WBC super lightweight champion.

Official result: Chantelle Cameron def. Jessica Camara via unanimous decision. (99-91, 98-92, 99-91)

Check out the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 full fight results below:

